Northampton-based building suppliers share coding know-how

Pupils at a Northampton school have been building their computing skills with help from a team of IT experts Software engineers from Travis Perkins’ head office paid a visit to Northampton Academy to share their coding know-how with its Year 10 students.

Part of UK-wide National Coding Week, the boffins delivered lessons in how to solve problems with code .

The students were set challenges to complete, sparking competition among the teenagers as they raced to complete complex math questions using the power of technology.

Becky Davies, ICT Teacher at Northampton Academy said: “The students gained a lot from the sessions; it was great to see them so focused.

“The lessons really expanded their research skills too as all the students were absolutely determined to find the best solutions for the task, which taught them great new ways to explore coding languages.

“Excited students decoded every number in the Fibonacci sequence, among other complex maths problems.”

Travis Perkins’ Chief Digital Officer Cheryl Millington added: “Activity around National Coding Week helps to make a whole new generation more comfortable with coding and tech, allowing them to embrace the business opportunities of the future.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for employers like Travis Perkins to engage with young women and girls, and to encourage them to consider a career in IT.”