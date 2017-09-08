Northampton bakery burgled

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a Northampton bakery.

Offenders broke into the Magee Street Bakery in Derby Road, Abington, sometime between 5pm last night and 6.45am this morning, Friday, 8 September.

They searched the property and stole cash before making off.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have heard an alarm going off during the night.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.