Northampton baby charity boosted by Amazon donation

A Northampton-based charity that helps mothers who face a financial struggle after giving birth has been given a boost thanks to a donation from a distribution centre.

Baby Basics Northampton, a volunteer-led project aimed at supporting new mothers with the financial and practical burden of looking after a new baby, were presented £1,000 by the team from the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Daventry.

The money will be used to help provide baskets of supplies including clothing, toiletries and essential baby equipment like mattresses.

Since its launch in 2013, the charity has already helped mothers in the area with more than 600 baskets.

The donation forms part of the Amazon in the Community programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

After visiting the charity, Amazon Daventry’s Site Lead David Tindal, said: “Baby Basics is a lifeline for some of the new mums in our community and we’re happy to help them continue their great work with this donation.

“At Amazon in Daventry, we’re keen to support important organisations in our community like Baby Basics and when we heard we might be able to lend a helping hand, we jumped at the chance.”

Angie Kennedy from Baby Basics Northampton added: “On behalf of everyone at Baby Basics I’d like to thank David and his team for this donation it will make a big difference to mums and babies.