Northampton Academy students pitch business ideas to ‘Dragon’ Theo

Students at Northampton Academy are celebrating their success making the finals of the Ryman National Enterprise Challenge in Telford, where they pitched their entrepreneurial ideas to Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis.

Academy student, Dexter Maywaka, scooped the title of ‘Key Stage 4 Enterprising Boy of the Year’ for his team-leading skills and entrepreneurial spirt.

Northampton Academy’s Key Stage 3 team also placed as runners-up in their category, having beaten over 20,000 entries nationally.

The competition, which is supported in the semi-final stages in-school, in partnership with Barclays and Barclaycard staff, is designed to help students build and develop the key skills required in the workplace.

Students were set a number of challenges including promoting the new Galactica ride at Alton Towers and designing an app to offer advice or support to others.

Northampton Academy Careers Manager Karen Betty said: “I am very proud of our students, who have worked very hard on this project.

Theo Paphitis complimented them on their presentation and said how impressed he was.

The Key Stage 3 team were a little disappointed not to have won first place but out of 20,000 entries it’s an amazing achievement.”

Key Stage 4 Enterprising Boy of the Year national title winner, Dexter, said: “I’m really pleased to have won this award and my team are all part of what I’ve been involved in.”

Academy pupils have taken part in the Ryman TNEC Challenge for the last five years.