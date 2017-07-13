Northampton Academy old boys and girls return to inspire current sixth formers

More than 20 former Northampton Academy students have been reunited for an ‘Alumni Afternoon’, where they joined current sixth formers and staff to share their experiences.

The event was aimed at preparing current Year 12 students for life beyond sixth form, as well as to show them the many career paths previous students had taken.

Some of the more recent leavers, who are still at university, spoke to the group about their experiences in Higher Education, giving advice on a range of topics, from managing money and accommodation issues to making friends and dealing with course-load.

Other alumni discussed the challenges and successes they have faced and shared their advice for navigating the world of work.

School old boys, Denis Plesca and Sam Lyon passed on their top tips to the pupils.

Denis, now a successful freelance film-maker told the group how he started off studying design and then went into film-making.

The maker of ‘Beyond the Knowing’, a film which has been seen by over 300,000 people, impressed the pupils.

He said: “Everything you need is out there – you just have to find it.”

Sam Lyon, now a teacher at Northampton Academy, said: “Hard work really makes a difference - don’t settle for the minimum grades, work hard and you will see it pay off.

“Do something you love, put the time in and don’t settle for second best.”

Nat Parnell, Principal of Northampton Academy, added: “We were very proud to welcome back so many successful, inspiring former students to the Academy.”