Northampton abseiler ready to take plunge

A doting son from Northampton is to take the plunge and abseil down the town’s lift tower in honour of his father.

Colin Hull will take part in the fundraising event to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

The 57-year-old’s father, Norman, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, at the age of 84, and is the reason behind his son taking the plunge to abseil the 127 metre drop that is known to be one of the largest permanent abseil towers in the world.

Colin said: “I am looking forward to taking part in the challenge as I have never done anything like this before.

“In hindsight dad probably had the condition for several years before his diagnosis, which is why I am hoping that the funds I raise will go towards the research which enables diagnosis to happen earlier.”

Michelle Henderson, Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK said: “I’d like to wish Colin and all the other brave abseilers who have already signed up to the challenge for us the very best of luck.

“As we still have a few places left, I am calling out to the local abseiling community to support us and join our Parkinson’s UK team on 23rd September 2017.”

To find out more and sign up to the abseil, please contact Michelle Henderson on 0344 2253730 or email to mhenderson@parkinsons.org.uk or fundraising@parkinsons.org.uk

Colin is hoping to raise the minimum £150 - to donate target go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/c-hull2