Nominate a Northampton children's ward for a £15,000 cinema makeover

A company is looking for a Northampton children's hospital to upgrade with a 100-inch cinema screen.

Finite Solutions, a national company who specialise in home cinema design, want to provide a children's ward with a full cinema room worth more than £15,000 for patients and visitors to enjoy.

The 'cine-makeover' will include an HD projector with a 100-inch screen, a state-of-the-art surround sound system, a Blu-ray player and a games console, as well as a collection of children's movies.

If visitors, patients, staff or members of the public know of a children's ward in Northampton that deserves a cinema system, they can nominate them at the Finite Solutions website.

Simon Mathieson, Finite Solutions’ Consultancy Director said: “We really wanted to team up with a hospital or care unit to do something positive and fun for a group of deserving young people.

"Hospitals typically lack the funding required for such facilities, and we hope to bring fun and relaxation to hospital residents and visitors by installing a fantastic cinema room that everyone can enjoy for many years to come.

"We would invite people across Northampton to nominate their local ward by submitting a short description of what the new facility could be used for first, like hosting a Disney film marathon or a pyjama party with popcorn, along with a supporting image of the proposed room for the installation."

The closing date for nominations is May 12.

Nominations can be submitted at: http://www.finitesolutions.co.uk/cine-makeover/