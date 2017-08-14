Noisy Northampton town centre flat tenant kicked out after complaints from neighbours

A nuisance Northampton town centre flat has been shut and its tenant booted out by police following complaints over disorderly behaviour.

The closure order, granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, was imposed on Flat 32, Bedford Mansions, Derngate, Northampton, on Friday (August 11).

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard the occupant had been engaging in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour in the flat that was "a serious nuisance to local residents and members of the public".

PC Andy Ayres said: “Officers from Northampton Neighbourhoods Team worked with Optivo Homes and residents to build a picture of the activities at this address. This demonstrates our commitment to protect people from harm by working with our partners for the benefit of the whole community.”

The premises will be closed for three months.