No need to sort recycling under new Northampton bins contract, says council

An all-in-one-bin fortnightly kerbside recycling service is coming to Northampton - starting next year.

Northampton residents will not have to sort their recycling and could get free garden waste collection under a new bins contract, cabinet councillors approved last night (April 12).

Northampton Borough Council has demanded the service is provided by whoever wins the town's 10-year environmental services contract, which will begin in 2018.

They have also asked the new contractors to provide a free garden waste collection and kitchen food waste collection.

Labour Councillor Enam Haque, (Lab, Castle) the shadow environment spokesman for the group, said he will be glad to see the back of multiple recycling boxes.

He said: “It is great news that we are going towards co-mingling recycling like they do in many other areas.

"Having various boxes for different recycling items like paper and glass has not been popular with the public. The boxes have never had lids which means at times rubbish is blown down the road creating an awful mess. Co-mingling is much more straightforward and the end of the many boxes will come as a relief to everyone.

"It is my view that over a fortnightly period there should be a non-recycled bin collection one week and the following week a recyclable collection. Food waste collection should be every week. This is what they have in South Northamptonshire and it works well.”

Bin collection for the town is currently managed by Enterprise, which has come under fire several times for missing bin days, leaving grass to grow up to a foot long in the East of Northampton last year and, on one occasion, for interring a body in the wrong plot.

Five companies are currently bidding for the new contract - but the borough council will not reveal who they are.

The five bids will be reviewed over the summer.