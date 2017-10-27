No cars on Bridge Street this Saturday night to help keep party-goers safe for Halloween in Northampton

A main Northampton night club strip will be closed to traffic this Saturday night.

It comes as part of a "common sense" campaign by the borough council to help stay safe on a night out this Halloween night out.

They are encouraging party-goers to take responsibility for their own wellbeing and have been back by Northamptonshire Police, the university and local taxi companies.

Bridge Street will be closed to traffic between 11.30pm and 5am on Saturday (October 28). Temporary barriers will be placed across the top and bottom of the street along with clear diversion signs.

The council first launched their "out tonight?" campaign in the spring to raise awareness of personal safety.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “Planning ahead can help you avoid situations where you feel uncomfortable, for instance choosing a safe place where you’ll regroup with friends if you get separated or making sure that your phone is fully charged before you head out can make a big difference.

“It’s important to know that there are people who can help you if things go wrong while you’re out too, you can always talk to a police officer, street pastor, or member of bar and door staff. Many of the staff who work in the night-time economy in Northampton have had training on how to spot people who need some help but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t ask for help if you think you need it.”

