Ninjas and clowns to help open new Northampton toy store tomorrow

A new toy store opens in Northampton town centre tomorrow (April 8).

Ninjas, face painters and balloon modellers will be on hand for the grand opening of The Entertainer at the Grosvenor Centre at 9am.

Lego Ninjago's Lloyd & Kai will be making a special appearance.

The first 20 families through the door have a chance to win a gift card worth up to £250 of toys, and free gifts are available with purchases.

Lego Ninjago's Kai and Lloyd will make a special appearance along with The Entertainer's mascot, Jack.

Peter Gaynor, general manager of the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, said: "I am overjoyed The Entertainer will be coming to our centre this month. It will be such an asset to the Grosvenor as well as Northampton. I have shopped in their stores for many years, they have such exciting products along with fantastic customer service, it is sure to be hugely popular."

The store will continue its grand opening with a trolley dash undertaken by Northampton-based charity KidsAid.

KidsAid work with children and young people who have suffered from traumatic events through play therapy.

Suki Bassi, charity manager of KidsAid, said: “We are delighted to have been offered an opportunity where a family who has benefited from our services will benefit so tremendously from this event."

Gary Grant, managing director and founder of The Entertainer, said: “We are delighted to announce the grand opening of the Northampton store. The large town continues to offer a strong retail position for our store as it attracts large numbers of family shoppers who are demanding more toy shopping choice within shopping centres. We look forward to bringing even more joy and wonder to the children of Northamptonshire.”