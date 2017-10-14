Nine Northampton organisations aim to raise awareness of hate crime

Northampton Borough Council is working with eight organisations to educate residents about the different types of hate crime and the best ways to report it.

Events are taking place surrounding National Hate Crime Awareness Week and kick off with the official launch today (October 14) at the town’s Diwali celebrations at All Saints Church.

Residents, schools and businesses are invited to join the partnership organisations at town centre-based events, including the community forum’s tea party at the Guildhall on Wednesday, 18 October.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “It’s fantastic to be working in partnership with so many local organisations to build on the previous success of raising awareness of hate crime in the town, for which we received the ‘Local Council Service Upstander Award 2016’.

“We look forward to welcoming people of all ages to a range of events, across the town as we help to raise awareness and understanding of discrimination and hate crime and the best ways to tackle them.”

At the tea party, attendees will find out how to report a hate crime, get an update on the Crane project, learn more about a recent visit to Srebrenica and get tips for keeping safe.

People can also show their support during the awareness week by posting messages on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #WeStandTogether. In addition, they can help to spread information about reporting hate crime during the awareness week, by sharing messages from @NorthamptonBC

If you would like to attend the community forum’s tea party, please book your place by emailing forums@northampton.gov.uk