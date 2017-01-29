Nine arrested after pitch invasion and flares let off during Cobblers game

Nine men arrested during yesterday’s Northampton Town match against Coventry City have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Six arrests were made when people invaded the pitch and a further three when flares were let-off in the stadium.

Further work is taking place to identify others who may have been involved in the disturbances.

Superintendent Chris Hillery, head of local policing for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We are committed to working with Northampton Town Football Club to ensure that supporters attending matches at Sixfields have a safe and enjoyable time without fear of disturbances, inside or outside of the stadium.

“We will be speaking to the club and West Midlands Police in the coming week to establish what lessons can be learned from yesterday’s game.

“We are also gathering evidence to request football banning orders for those individuals who we believe were involved in the disorder and disturbances.

“All those arrested had travelled to the match with Coventry supporters.

“During the fixture we were made aware that some of the spectators in the away, South Stand, had planned a mass pitch incursion at a designated time.

“As a result, match officials turned off the scoreboard time display and officers were placed in front of the West Stand and in the players’ tunnel to prevent people intent on disorder entering these areas en masse.

“Despite the disruption there was no serious disorder, violence or injury.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Northampton Town fans who were well behaved throughout the match and stewards and police officers who prevented serious disorder from occurring in the town and at the stadium and protected people from harm.”

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or 03000 111222 if calling from outside the county,or alternatively can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.