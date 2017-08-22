Night shelter helps 44 men find homes in Northampton

Northampton's night shelter has helped 44 men find stable accommodation since opening six months ago, the borough council has reported.

In the half-year since the emergency night shelter opened at the former British Rail Social Club, 93 men have spent at least one night at the shelter and almost half of them have since

moved into alternative accommodation.

A further five men have been helped to reconnect with their hometowns and find support in their local area, the council says.

The service offers temporary accommodation to people sleeping rough but it also provides access to support services that help people to address issues which can contribute towards

homelessness such as unemployment, mental health issues, and addiction.

Cabinet member for housing and wellbeing, Councillor Stephen Hibbert, said: "When people come to stay they get much more than a bed for the night because we insist that people engage with the range of services available here in Northampton.

“We’re forging ahead with work to deliver the other plans to ensure that no one in Northampton needs to sleep rough.”

The night shelter is run predominantly by local volunteers and the borough council is keen to recruit more people for the overnight shifts.

The venue is a communal space with showers, hot food and sleeping space for 20. However, since it opened, the night shelter has never been at full capacity.

At the last count there were 25 people sleeping rough in the town.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, visit www.northampton.gov.uk/northamptonnightshelter.

The Northampton Borough Council street outreach team is also asking for people to notify them of rough sleepers they see through an online form at www.streetlink.org.uk.