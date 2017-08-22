Night of drinking and prescription pills led to Northamptonshire woman clubbing husband with bottle, court hears

A Northamptonshire woman hit her husband over the head with a bottle and brandished a knife after a night of drinking, a court heard.

Elain Lavery, 53, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, was sentenced in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (August 22) after earlier pleading guilty to assault.

Lavery's barrister described the attack as a "spur of moment" incident, and the couple has since separated.

The court heard how after a night of drinking and taking prescription pills, Lavery returned home and an argument started between her and her husband.

During the tussle, Lavery hit her husband on the back of the head with a bottle and grabbed a kitchen knife, which she was persuaded to put down.

Her husband was taken to hospital and treated for a large bump to his head and a cut to his hand.

Lavery later pleaded guilty to the attack in magistrate's court and was "immediately remorseful" over the incident. She has also reportedly given up alcohol.

In sentencing, Mr Recorder David Chinery said: "You're not the first person who stands in the court for offences carried out while drinking or ingesting substances, and you won't be the last.

"I do not consider you to be a dangerous person. There is little benefit to sending you into custody."

Lavery was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 12 months.