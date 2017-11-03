NGH drama came after six boys sprayed taxi driver in the face with fire extinguisher, police reveal

A group of boys assaulted a cabbie in Northampton after he picked them up from a fast-food restaurant before they sprayed a substance in his face, police have reported.

The man, a taxi driver, was assaulted in Mushroom Field Road, Ecton Brook, after picking up six boys from McDonald’s in Weston Favell. As he dropped them off, one of the boys sprayed a substance in the driver’s face, believed to be from a fire extinguisher kept in the vehicle.

An investigation into the assault has now been launched.

The man experienced irritation to his nose and attended Northampton General Hospital for treatment. As a precaution, police and fire placed a cordon around his vehicle in the hospital car park while an investigation took place.

The substance was subsequently found to be benign and consistent with the discharge from a fire extinguisher, and the vehicle has been removed from the hospital car park. The man was treated by medical staff and has been discharged.

The incident has been resolved and an investigation has now been launched into the assault, which happened at about 1am today.