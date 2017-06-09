Newly crowned Miss Northamptonshire through to Miss England grand final

A 24-year-old recruitment consultant has been crowned Miss Northamptonshire 2017 and will now compete for a place in the Miss England grand final next month.

Jade Willis of Kettering, faced 63 competitors and won over the public vote in a bid to become the next Miss England.

The semi-finalists modelled outfits in a 'Lady in Red' ethical fashion show created by themselves from recycled materials as well as taking part in an "elegant evening wear round."

A spokeswoman for Miss England said: "Each finalist has made their way to this stage, like Jade, through hard work and being charitable as The Miss England contest is not just a beauty contest."

"The competition is not just about looking good in a swimsuit anymore - the competition is about being beautiful inside and out, we are not just looking for a pretty face.”

Bosses say it was an emotional night for all of the semi-finalists after preparing for the competition for months.

The event, which took place on June 4 in Nottinghamshire, was highlighted by a minutes silence held in light of events that took place in London and Manchester.

Jade has now been invited to represent Northamptonshire at the Miss England Grand in Birmingham between 12 and 14 July and will find herself up against 16 likely winners.