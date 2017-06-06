New York-style pizza bar to open doors to Northampton diners on Friday

A Brooklyn inspired restaurant dedicated to pizza and lager is set to open in Northampton town centre on Friday (June 9).

The 50-seat Brooklyn Pizza Bar in Fish Street will begin serving a variety of favourites from three-cheese white and smoked balsamic from midday on Friday.

The bar boasts that it has the biggest collection of Brooklyn beers in the country.

Owner Ryan Wakeman and a business partner, explored New York back in January to study what authentic pizza restaurants work as part of market research for the restaurant.

The pizzas will be made using fresh dough and imported ingredients that are stone baked.

As well as savoury options, the Brooklyn Pizza Bar offers diners the chance to indulge in a fruit pizza, topped with strawberries, blueberries, bananas with a sprinkling of sugar.

One of the restaurant's stonebaked pizza.

Pizza prices will be around the £10 mark.