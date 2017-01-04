New toy shop to open in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre

High street retailer The Entertainer will be opening a new store in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre later this year, it has been announced.

The store is set to open in Spring and will create about 25 new jobs, according to the owner of the centre, Legal & General. The 3,050 square foot store will provide more shopping choice for families who visit the popular centre, in addition to creating an estimated 25 new jobs. The Entertainer has signed a 10-year lease for a 3,050 sq ft unit, in a prime location on the upper mall. James Whitehill, senior fund manager at LGIM Real Assets said: “The Entertainer is yet another new retailer to come to Northampton which is testament to the strength of the centre following its refurbishment and to the town itself. “We look forward to announcing some further new lettings early this year.” Peter Gaynor, centre manager; added: “We are thrilled to announce The Entertainer is coming to the Grosvenor Centre. The store will be a great addition to the Centre and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for their opening in the Spring”. Gary Grant, managing director of The Entertainer, said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our new store in the Grosvenor Centre, Northampton. “The Grosvenor Centre continues to offer a strong retail position for our store as it attracts large numbers of family shoppers who are demanding more toy shopping choice on the high street and within shopping centres. We look forward to bringing even more joy and wonder to the children of Northampton.”

