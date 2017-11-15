New Slimming World Group opens in Northampton and crowns first competition winners

A new Slimming World group has opened its doors in Northampton and has already crowned its first set of competition winners.

Mandy Moore, who lost over half a stone in her first two weeks, was voted as the Delapre Slimming World group’s Miss Slinky 2017, and Ash Kalyan, who has lost 9.5lbs in four weeks, was named the group’s Mr Sleek 2017 - and both slimmers are now in the running for a £2,000 national cash prize.

Slimming World’s annual Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek competitions recognise those members who have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident.

Both Mandy and Ash say they were thrilled to win their respective titles.

Mandy Moore, 60, said: "I would love my Christmas outfit to be a smaller size so I’ve joined Slimming World with some friends and family members. Winning the title of Miss Slinky means I have even more incentive and I know this festive season will be extra special."

Ash Kalyan, 40, said: "As a man, joining a slimming group was a big decision and very nerve-wracking, but I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. My three young daughters deserve a fit and healthy dad and I now feel I’m on track to give them that."

The pair began following Slimming World’s Food optimising healthy eating plan, which encourages members to satisfy their appetite by consuming healthy foods.

Avril Moore, who runs the new Delapre Slimming World group says she’s extremely proud of both slimmers.

She said: "Christmas is a time of year for getting dressed up and having a good time.

"However when people are overweight they often dread it because they feel uncomfortable and out of place at parties – that’s if they don’t make an excuse to avoid socialising altogether.

"This year, by following Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan I know Mandy and Ash will feel completely different from previous years. I hope they’ll be accepting every invitation they receive and showing off their gorgeous new figures with poise and assurance – they definitely live up to their new titles of Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek in my eyes.

"I’ve no doubt that they’ll inspire other people to lose weight too and show that whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose, you can absolutely achieve your dreams with Slimming World. I was also thrilled to welcome our local councillor, Juile Davenport along to help crown the winner. I want our group to be a big part of the community in Delapre and Far Cotton and Julie is a very active locally. She also has first hand experience of how effective Slimming Worlds Food Optimising is, so she was the perfect VIP to invite."

To join the Delapre Slimming World group, you can attend the Delapre Community Rooms every Thursday at 7.30pm. New members can simply pop along or if they’d like more information they can call Avril on 07888 899544.