New Silverstone Circuit masterplan gets green light from council

A new masterplan for Silverstone Circuit has been approved in principle by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).

The Silverstone Masterplan is a revised version of a plan that was originally approved in 2012 and is the next big step towards securing the long-term future of the international venue which is owned by the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC).

On Thursday, September 7 SNC’s planning committee approved an outline planning application totalling 105,068m2 which includes: a four-star 300 bed hotel, a music arena stage and seating, restaurants, further university/college building, student accommodation, brand centres, indoor extreme sports areas, retail units, outdoor leisure pavilion and family entertainment space.

Cllr Roger Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for planning and environment said: “After the 2012 plan was approved the circuit formed a relationship with MEPC which has brought about significant progress in the creation of commercial floorspace outside the circuit.

“That success allows the circuit owners, the BRDC, to concentrate on their core objectives of nurturing grass roots motorsports and we fully support their aim to create a world class destination for families, visitors, education, businesses, sport fans and competitors alike.”

This approval of an outline application is subject to a legal agreement towards the improvement of infrastructure to mitigate the impact of the development.

Matters relating to access to the site, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale will be determined once the reserved matters applications are submitted.