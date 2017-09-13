New self-funded £14,000 library opens at Northampton primary school

A Northampton primary school has cut the ribbon on a new £14,000 library built out of a converted classroom.

Moulton Primary School, in Church Hill, Moulton, opened the new centre after a year of fundraising, including a sponsored dance, a school disco and a travelling circus.

"The children are very excited to try the new library."

It was installed over the summer holidays and was declared open at a ribbon-cutting ceremony by pupils on Monday (September 11).

Headteacher Debbie Bastin said: "Creating a 21st Century library has been a priority for the school for some time and has been planned to coincide with the completion of the year-long school expansion project.

"The children have been very excited to see the new library. We know that when children read for pleasure they are far more likely to achieve in other areas of their learning, so our vision was to create a library that motivates them to become enthusiastic, passionate and life-long readers."

The ceremony kicked off the school day on Monday, with a representative from every year group on hand to open the library, along with the board of governors.

Mrs Bastin said: "We have created a space which makes books, stories and ideas important and exciting. The new library will encourage children to read for their own enjoyment and help them discover a wealth of new authors. They are looking forward to using their new library."

It comes as part of a £3.8million expansion, funded by Northamptonshire County Council.