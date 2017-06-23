New school in 1,000-home housing development in Northamptonshire will open next year

A new school, park and community will be built as part of a new, 1,000-home development in a Northamptonshire town, it has been revealed.

In 2010 outline planning permission was granted for 1,000 new homes on the northern outskirts of Brackley, including a new primary school, a central park and a community hall.

Since then about 320 homes have been occupied and sales have been agreed on a further 155 homes.

Earlier this month, South Northamptonshire Council’s planning committee approved the layout, appearance, access and landscaping for a further 137 homes.

Councillor Roger Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for planning and environment, said: “We have previously agreed the details of a park which should be open this year, work on the community building should start this year and Northamptonshire County Council have granted full permission of the new primary school which will be open for a new in take in 2018.

“Details approved for this latest phase includes 31 affordable homes, 19 of which will be two bed homes which we know are in high demand by local people.”

In addition to the community infrastructure and affordable homes it is estimated the development will generate around £670,564 in New Homes Bonus over four years, money that will be made available to the community for a wide range of SNC grant funded projects.