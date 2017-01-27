New scheme to help get jobless back into work in Northamptonshire

A new programme has launched in Northamptonshire to help unemployed people get back to work.

Employment, skills and rehabilitation provider Working Links is delivering the voluntary programme after landing funding from the Department for Work and Pensions and European Social Fund.

The programme will help people with basic skills needs, lone parents, ex-offenders, substance misusers as well as people with health conditions or disabilities.

Using flexible and personalised packages of support, Working Links has partnered with a number of voluntary and public sector organisations to deliver the programme across Northamptonshire.

Working Links performance manager Sally Hackett said: “This new programme is all about maximising people’s potential, giving them the support, confidence and guidance to take their career to the next level.”

To find out more about how Working Links helps communities, call 0800 917 9262 or visit www.workinglinks.co.uk.