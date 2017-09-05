New Royal Baby announced

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced that they are expecting their third child.
The Duchess is less than 12 weeks pregnant, but the announcement was made following the cancellation of a royal engagement, due to her again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarium - extreme sickness and nausea.
The new baby will join siblings George and Charlotte to become fifth in line to the throne.
