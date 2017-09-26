New plans submitted for the next 380 homes at Northampton's Buckton Fields development

Long-awaited plans for the next phase of building on a major development north of Northampton have now been submitted to planning officers 13 miles away.

Of the 1,050 homes proposed for the major Buckton Fields development just north of Whitehills area back in 2011, so far only 376 have been granted full planning permission.

The first phase of the Buckton Fields development plans were submitted in 2011.

Developers Ensign Group Limited have now submitted plans to Daventry District Council for what will be phase two of the development - 380 new homes on a 37-acre patch of land accessed via the Welford Road.

The homes will come in a variety of brick types, styles and sizes and the developers have pledged to give to the building of the North-West Relief Road project for every one built.

But campaigners fighting what they say is the over the development of land in the north of the town has hit out at Ensign Group's traffic impact assessments submitted with the latest plans.

"The notion that 'the traffic generated by the development that could route through the villages is very low and is considered to be insignificant' is one example of pure fantasy," said Charlotte Mackaness, who lives in Chapel Brampton and is running a campaign to stop the proliferation of housing in the north of the town.

Proposed designs for the new homes.

But Daventry District Council consultants found the traffic created by the new development would not have any "adverse impact" on the surrounding roads, though many fear the development will mean thousands of more car journies on the already-congested roads in the area.

Northamptonshire County Council is set to decide on the routes of two major road projects aimed at reducing the impact of the Buckton Fields development.

While it currently has funding for the North-West Relief Road between the A428 Harlestone Road and A5199 Welford Road (£32 million) the bigger Northern Orbital Route between the Welford Road and the A43 kettering Road requires extra funding.

However, last week it was revealed that, even with both of these roads built, commuter journies would only improve by a maximum of 40 seconds at rush hour.

Detailed plans for the remaining 294 homes at Buckton Fields, of which 79 will be built in a proposed local centre, will form the subject of a later submission.

Buckton Fields will also be home to a free school, set to open in 2019.