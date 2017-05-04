New Pizza Hut takeaway creates 25 jobs in Northampton industrial estate

A Pizza Hut Delivery & Express UK has opened a new pizza parlour in Northampton, creating 25 jobs as part of a £40m major expansion programme, which will see 200 'Huts' open over the next four years.

Pizza Hut Delivery & Express UK, a division of Yum! is located in Brackmills Industrial Estate and is now open seven days a week.

The interior.

Philip Wood, the Hut’s manager said: “I am really excited to be opening here bringing Pizza Hut’s delicious pizzas to the community. We hope the people of Northampton enjoy our pizzas as much as we do and we look forward to making a positive contribution to our local area.”

Bosses have said there are a number of special offers - to celebrate the parlour opening on Friday (April 28) - including £5.99 for any sized pizza when you collect.

Neil Manhas, general manager of Pizza Hut Delivery & Express UK commented “This is a really exciting time for our business and I am delighted to be opening on the Brackmills Industrial Estate.

"Pizza Hut Delivery and Express UK has embarked on a bold expansion programme, and the opening of our latest Hut is one step further towards our goal of 200 new Delivery Huts over the next four years.”

You can see the deals online at www.pizzahut.co.uk or by calling the Hut.