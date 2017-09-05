New Northampton primary school welcomes 50 youngsters on first day

A state-of-the-art Northampton primary school has opened its doors to their very first key stage one pupils.

Pineham Barns Primary School off Dragon Fly Way, Pineham Village opened on Tuesday (September 5) welcoming a full class of 30 reception pupils as well as a combined total of 20 year one and two students.

Reception students on their first day of school.

The school, which is part of the Preston Hedge's Academy, is fitted with a cooking room for Design and Technology students to use as well as a large hall - likely to be used for Physical Education and Drama - which can be split into two areas using bi-fold doors.

Principal Caroline Stewart said: “It has been wonderful to welcome the very first families of our school and the staff team and governors are all really looking forward to ensuring that we bring the vision of fun, creativity, and achievement, to life at Pineham Barns Primary, so that every child has the opportunity of an outstanding start.”

Earlier this week the children and their families took their very first tour, with staff, to ease them into their new school environment.

The building, situated between a business park and a woodland, boasts a community centre with meeting rooms, a hall and showers, which is adjoined to the school but with restricted access to the grounds.

A look inside the new school.

The primary school has a kitchen that will serve up healthy school meals prepped on site at lunchtimes, breakfast and at an after-school club.

Pineham Barns plays host to 14 classrooms and will employ over 40 teaching staff once it has reached full capacity with additional 'breakout' rooms for smaller groups of pupils.

The community centre is likely to be up and running from January 2018.

The new reception classroom.