New Northampton community centre will open for Easter

A new football-focused community centre in Northampton will be completed in time for Easter, developers say.

The St Crispin Community Centre, on St Crispin Drive, Upton, will feature FA-standard changing rooms, a dedicated kitchen, a cafe, equipment stores, several football pitches and a baseball diamond.

Cllr Anna King, Northampton Borough Council Cabinet member for community engagement, said: “This new facility for St Crispin’s has the potential to become a real hub for the community.

“It was top of the list when we asked the public back in 2012 what they would prefer to see on this site.

“With sports facilities, space for parties and events, a dedicated area for educational use and a café, the building will serve a wide range of needs.”

Representatives from Gregory Celtic FC, Football in the Community and the Northamptonshire Centurions baseball team were given a tour of the facility on February 6.

Work on the centre is expected to be complete this spring.

The site was handed over to Northampton Borough Council by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey, which also provided nearby land for allotments which are also expected to be delivered in the spring.