New Northampton Community Centre opens after five-year wait

Community Spaces Northampton has opened their newest centre in St Crispin Drive.

The St Crispin Community Centre is the ninth location for the charity, and after years of hold-ups with paperwork, they can finally start letting people through it's doors.

Chairman of Community Spaces Northampton, Tony Birch said: "It just feels incredible. After the other sites, this building is just amazing."

A total of £2.2 million was spent on the new building, and is the first time a charity group has worked with council architects in order to build a space specifically for the community.

He said "It's great instead of [the building] going to a big organisation, they gave it to a small charity."

The first plan was completed in March 2012, and after years of hold-ups, many involving paperwork, the centre is up-and-running.

Mr Birch says the next step is to establish the charity and the centre, and that he wanted to "make us stronger in the community."

"It's important to not just a place where you book events, but get into the community."

He went on to say that their other community centres are great for people to meet others, get the older generation out the house and help them realise that they aren't alone.

He said "it's for education, for socialising and for fun."