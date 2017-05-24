New managers needed at Corby pub - but no swearing allowed

A Corby pub has been boarded up and is looking for new managers – as long as they can keep swearing on a tight leash.

The Rockingham Arms in Studfall Avenue, known locally as ‘The Rock’, was boarded up last week.

Now a job advert for a joint management couple has been placed on Gumtree, but anyone interested must be able to control customers’ swearing.

One regular, who didn’t want to be named, said it was impossible to stop people from ‘the occasional slip’.

He said: “If I’m in a pub and at the bar and something accidentally slips out, am I going to be punished for it?

“For a lot of people it [swearing] just occurs sometimes.

“The owner just happened to be near someone who was swearing and now it’s closed.

“I hope it re-opens soon.”

The Rock is the oldest ‘new town’ pub in Corby and is run by Samuel Smith’s Brewery.

The job advert says: “Joint management couple required to live in and manage this large fully-refurbished pub, the oldest in Corby new town which needs taking forward in a fresh direction with food and drink and a mixed clientele.

“Large garden area at rear, trade kitchen, three trading rooms.

“No TV, music or swearing allowed.

“The couple needs to want the challenge of giving this pub a future.”

Samuel Smith’s pubs brought in the no-swearing policy late last month.

A memo displayed in some of the brewery’s pubs said: “Please note that with immediate effect, the company is introducing a zero tolerance policy against swearing in all of its pubs.

“As manager(s) of our pubs, you are responsible for ensuring that they are run in a proper and orderly manner and this includes preventing the use of bad language.

“If customers, and staff alike, swear on the premises then you must ask them to refrain from using bad language.

“If, after asking a customer and/or member(s) of staff to refrain from using bad language they continue to do so, then you have the authority to take reasonable steps to ensure that they comply with the policy ie you must refuse to serve them.”

To view the job advert, click here.