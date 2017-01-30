New houses will jam our roads and tie up our doctors’ surgeries, say villagers near Northampton

Villagers are concerned a proposed housing development near Northampton will leave them overrun with traffic without benefiting their community.

They worry they will get no help from planning sweetener money while “bearing the brunt of the traffic” from the 500 new houses proposed by Martin Grant Homes.

Wootton villagers voiced their concerns over the increased traffic and the strain it would to their local doctors. They did, however, praise the improved access to the nearby Waitrose and the plans for new green spaces.

A consultation event was held at the Olde Red Lion pub in Wootton on Thursday, January 26, to get feedback on the plans from locals.

One woman, who saw the plans, said: “There’s enough traffic as there is. The roads around Wootton are congested as it is - 500 new houses with two cars to a family is 1,000 new cars. We can’t handle that.

“Is the school going to be big enough? Is there going to be a new doctor’s surgery? I wouldn’t mind if we got all the taxes, but no, we’ll just get the population.

“This used to be a beautiful village.”

The proposals outline building 525 new houses on Hampton Green, off Newport Pagnell Road, with a new primary school, two play areas and a bus stop.

A new four-arm roundabout will be built outside the development to improve access to Hampton Green and another nearby development, by Morris Homes.

The Green, a road running through Hampton Green, will be downgraded to a footpath and cycleway and a new road will be built through the development.

Access to the nearby Waitrose will also be improved.

Reactions to the proposals were mixed and residents voiced concerns the plans included no new doctor’s surgery or enough school places.

The development lies across the Hardingstone and Hackleton border.

As a result, it is still not known if South Northamptonshire Council or Northampton Borough Council will be responsible for approving, or refusing the development, and who will receive the lion’s share of tax revenue from its residents.

Community relations manager for the project, Beth Molly, said: “Quite a lot of people are keen to see more homes but they are concerned about the impact to nearby transport links and communities. “Theses are just the outline proposals and they are subject to change, feedback and final consent. “There’s nothing here that isn’t also on the website and we’re happy people have turned out to ask us questions. We’re encouraging people to have a look at the information and give us feedback, either online, in an email, in a feedback form or through a letter. Everything will be considered.” Liz Pearce, from Wootton, said: “The improvements they’re going to make are good. I’m a teacher in this area, so I think the school will help. Our school is over-subscribed as it is, so they are needed.” Martin Grant Homes were allocated the land for homebuilding by the Northampton borough Council in December, 2013. Jean Penny, of the Wootton Senior’s Club, said: “We have four GPs in this village at one doctor’s surgery, and they’re struggling as it is - 500 houses could mean 2,000 more people. Where are they going to go when they need treatment? They have to build a doctors’.” Trisha Sharp, also from the Wootton Senior’s Club, said: “I’m very glad they’re making the Waitrose more accessible. There are signal problems down that way and it can be a nightmare.” The consultation period ends on February 10. For more information on the proposals and to access feedback forms, visit www.hampton-green.co.uk.

