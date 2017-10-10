New headteacher at Northampton school introduces weekly two-hour teacher-training programme

A new leader claims he has brought a different approach to students at a Northampton secondary school.

Ciran Stapleton joined Thomas Becket Catholic School as the new headteacher, in September, after leaving St Joseph’s Catholic High School.

He has introduced a new house system, with every student now allocated to a house linked to one Thomas Becket’s five school values.

“The one thing that struck me when I arrived at the school was the potential that this community has,” said Mr Stapleton.

“Our students are fantastic individuals and learners, the staff are passionate about delivering a first class education and we have some great facilities.

“What I have been keen to do, however, is to bring about change that not just improves results, but also strengthens the school’s Catholic values and ethos.”

In addition, a staff development programme has been adopted with two hours of training each week as well as a new rewards programme for pupils to recognise student’s good behaviour.

“The impact has already been really pleasing," he added. “Lessons are more focused, students seem really engaged with the changes and the feedback from our open evening was fantastic.

“I have every confidence that Thomas Becket Catholic School is on a very exciting trajectory.”

