New Currys PC World concession opens inside Northampton supermarket

Dixons Carphone has opened its second Currys PC World concession store within a Northampton supermarket, offering customers televisions and computers.

The store, which opened its doors on the August 18, has taken over space within the Tesco Extra store in Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

This comes as a result of a trial partnership between the retailers and follows the opening of its first concession in the Milton Keynes Extra store last month.

Elun Locke, the store manager at the Currys PC World shop in Weston Favell, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors and offering customers this new and exciting opportunity to pick up their latest gadgets with expert advice during the convenience of their weekly grocery shop.

"We’ve had really positive feedback from the Milton Keynes concession so we’re excited to see what customers think.”

A range of Currys PC World products is on offer in the Weston Favell outlet, including televisions, computers, white goods and accessories.

Additional services such as laptop repairs, advice and comparison services, which allow customers to explore switching broadband and energy supply, are also available.

Graham Barnes, store manager at Tesco Weston Favell store added: “We’re really pleased to deliver the second outlet opening of its kind, here in Northampton.

"We’re always looking for ways to offer the best possible range of services in our store and we think this will be a winning combination for our customers.”