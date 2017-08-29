New Currys PC World concession opens in Northampton Tesco Extra store

Dixons Carphone has opened a Currys PC World concession in the Tesco Extra store in Weston Favell.

The concession, which opened its doors on the August 18, is the result of a trial partnership between the retailers, and follows the opening of its first concession in the Milton Keynes Extra store last month.

A tailored range of Currys PC World products are on offer in the Weston Favell outlet, including televisions, computers, white goods and accessories. Additional services such as laptop repairs, advice and comparison services, which allows customers to explore switching broadband and energy supply, are also available.

Elun Locke, store manager at the Currys PC World concession in Weston Favell, said: "We’re delighted to be opening our doors and offering customers this new and exciting opportunity to pick up their latest gadgets with expert advice during the convenience of their weekly grocery shop.

"We’ve had really positive feedback from the Milton Keynes concession so we’re excited to see what customers think."

Graham Barnes, store manager at Tesco Weston Favell store, added: “We’re really pleased to deliver the second outlet opening of its kind, here in Northampton.

"We’re always looking for ways to offer the best possible range of services in our store and we think this will be a winning combination for our customers."