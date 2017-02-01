New carvery opens on former British Timken site in Northampton

A pub situated on the former British Timken site has opened its doors to residents in Northampton.

Poppy Field Farm, located on the former roller-bearing factory in Duston, is part of the Farmhouse Inn brand, which operates under Greene King.

The salad bar

Since opening on Monday (January 30) the pub has created more than 70 jobs for people in the area.

Mark McHugh, general manager of the Poppy Field Farm, said: “We have had a fantastic reaction from people locally since we opened Poppy Field Farm.

“We have a delicious menu with a selection of homemade cakes which are blowing everyone away, a fantastic carvery deck which is not offered elsewhere in this part of the town, a fresh salad bar and a kids’ zone for the little ones.”

The pub also has a separate bar area and offers a breakfast menu to early risers.

The kids play zone

“It has been a really encouraging start for us. We have had a huge number of guests visit us already and look forward to welcoming many more in the weeks and months ahead with our team keen to show off the family friendly pub and what we are offering people of all ages,” he adds.