New care home for adults with learning difficulties to open in Northampton

Renovation work for a new care home adults with learning difficulties is now underway in Kingsthorpe.

Shepherd Heights will offer respite care to six adults who may also have additional needs such as mental health, sensory, ASD or moderate challenging behaviour issues.

There will be six ensuite bedrooms at the home and a sensory room will be available for all clients.

Director of services Nicole Heitz said: “All our clients will have access to local amenities such as a local farm shop Brampton Valley Way Walk, and the nearby pub.

"Shepherd Heights is within walking distance of Kingsthorpe where our residents, as part of their personal schedule, can access local supermarkets, banks, the library, coffee shop and a selection of retail outlets."

Six residents can be housed at Shepherd Heights at any one time. There will be four to five [members of staff] at the care home including the manager, so there will be at most two clients to every staff member.

Mrs Heitz said: “The idea of a care home started as a bit of a dream, I spoke to a friend of mine who was interested and others then came forward. There are four of us now. Our aim is to have a holistic and sensory approach to accommodate all our client’s needs."