New bus from Long Buckby station to link Rugby and Northampton

A new, revised bus service has been launched in Northamptonshire to provide further connections between Long Buckby station, Rugby, Northampton and the surrounding area.

The number 96 bus route was unveiled by Chris Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry, councillors and staff members from London Midland and Stagecoach. Morning commuters were greeted at the station with complementary tea and bacon sandwiches, before catching their trains.

A joint collaboration between London Midland and Stagecoach, the new bus route will form a link between Northampton, Rugby and the commuter hub of Long Buckby station.

Chris Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry, said: “Northamptonshire is increasingly being recognised for its excellent transport links, both to the north and south.

"Commuting from Long Buckby to London has become a viable option in recent years and the revised bus service represents a fantastic joined up approach to the region’s transport infrastructure.”

The new route and timetable come into service on Monday, September 4 and are the latest addition to Long Buckby’s transport links.

Tom Joyner, passenger services director at London Midland, said: “For commuters travelling to London, Northampton or Birmingham from Northamptonshire, this new bus service will no doubt be incredibly useful. The service has been planned with Stagecoach to ensure it allows enough time for connections to our West Coast services.

“Making travel simpler and easier for every single one of our passengers is a central goal for us and this service will mean people can access our services with ease, without having to travel out in the car.”

The new route will see the 96 bus run between Rugby and Northampton, and call at a number of stops including Long Bucbky station, Crick, and East Haddon.

For morning commuters, there are services arriving at the station to match with rail services. In the evening, there are further rush hour services, allowing commuters to catch connecting buses after arriving by train. Throughout the day the service will operate at regular intervals.

Further information about the number 96 bus timetable can be found here.