New Burger King set to open at Weston Favell Shopping Centre

A new branch of the fast food chain Burger King is set to open at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The store will open to the public from around 10am this Saturday.

Sipp Holdings runs the Burger Kings in the town’s Market Square and Abington Street, and will also run this new store.

Sukhi Panesar from the firm said: “We saw that there was not a Burger King over in this part of town so we decided to open up a new branch.

“We will be looking at starting to do deliveries from early 2017 as well.”

Michael Ellis MP will be there to open the store. He said: “There is an exciting multi-million pound development at Weston Favell shopping centre which I have been following closely and this new Burger King branch will be another popular venue.

“I look forward to opening this major new Burger King branch on Saturday.”