New brewery near Silverstone offering free pint to every guest at opneing event

A trio of beer-lovers who poured their passion into ale and started a brewery in Northamptonshire are throwing its doors open to mark its grand opening.

Blackpit Brewery is offering a free pint and slice of pizza to all those who attend the event, which takes place on Father’s Day weekend.

Duncan Wheeler, who runs the establishment alongside his two best friends Ben Williams and Oliver Whiteley, said: “We’ve all known each other for more than 20 years.

“Chatting over a decent pint is something we do regularly and so it made total sense to pour our passion into a brewery and make deliciously drinkable beer.”

The 33-year-old added: “We’ve spent years researching beer and how to produce the perfect pint.

“We’re all about making damn good session beers, the same beer that we’ve grown up drinking and still love today.

“For us, the beer’s only part of the story, memories are made over a pint and there’s nothing better than socialising with friends and family, with a pint in your hand.”

The brewery is situated four miles south of Silverstone, on Blackpit Farm, in a converted stable yard.

The three of friends renovated the building themselves.

Father-of-two Duncan said: “We took a sledgehammer to a few internal walls to create the space we wanted.

“We’ve heavily invested in high quality brewing kit, fabricated by specialists in Burton-on-Trent, because we believe in order to generate a premium pint, you need the best.”

“We thought officially launching the brewery on Father’s Day weekend gave everyone the opportunity to give their dad a unique day out.

The opening event takes place on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 8pm.

Tickets are free but limited register quick to avoid disappointment and those who would like to attend need to register in advance at www.blackpitbrewery.co.uk.