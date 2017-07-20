New bollards put up around Northampton's parks to stop travellers setting up camp

Bollards are being put up around Northampton's parks after the recent of spate of travellers pitching up with caravans and cars.

Bollards have already started to appear around the Racecourse this week in a bid by Northampton Borough Council to stop people driving or parking on the parkland.

Some of the new bollards that have been installed at one of the entrances to the Racecourse. Picture: Harjit Singh

Spring Park, Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground, Thornton Park, and Abington Park will all benefit from the installation of bollards over the coming months. The council has not revealed the cost of the work.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “The bollards are designed to prevent any unauthorised access to our parks as all motorised vehicles have the potential to damage green spaces, and more importantly, could put the people who use our parks at risk.

“This work is part of an ongoing plan to manage and protect our green spaces, many parks around the borough already have bollards in place and we will continue to install bollards where it is practical to do so.

“While most people respect the byelaws and signage we have in place, installing bollards is one of the ways we can make sure that our parks can be maintained to a high standard for everyone to enjoy.”

The move has been backed by the opposition group. Leader of the Labour party at the borough, Councillor Danielle Stone, said: "We support putting bollards up to protect our parks from motor vehicles causing damage.

"Recently we have had travellers turning up on in our parks and so putting bollards up has become necessary. In the longer term we need a better solution for travellers such as a specified site," she said.