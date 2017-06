An empty shop in a Northampton neighborhood could be converted into an all-day café and takeaway restaurant.

Plans have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council to turn the former TVM computer shop in Gloucester Avenue, off Towcester Road, Delapre, into a café.

The proposal says the conversion should create two full-time jobs as wel as three part-time jobs and add 'vitality' to the area.

The shop has been empty since its previous owners reocated their business in 2016.