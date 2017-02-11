New Aldi supermarket will take over part of Northampton DIY store this spring

Work is underway on part of a Northampton DIY store's site as a supermarket firm gets ready to move in.

Aldi will move into the building yard and trade entrance of B&Q in Towcester Road in the next few weeks.

It follows the opening of a LIdl supermarket just down the road, on the former site of one of the gas holders.

Aldi itself is expanding in Northampton and the company has recently launched a store in Weston Favell. It still retains the option to build on the former Chronicle & Echo site in Upper Mounts.

Marius Manolescu, Aldi regional managing director, said the Weston Favell and Towcester Road stores are looking to fill 30 roles: “The new store on Towcester Road, and the popularity of the Weston Favell store has created a significant number of employment opportunities.

“We are looking to attract applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds, including supermarket, fast-food and clothing chains, who can demonstrate relevant experience, and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.”

The supermarket is also seeking people with management experience for its deputy store manager positions.