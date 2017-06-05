New 420-pupil primary school and community centre to open doors in Northampton

A newly appointed principal says she has been "overwhelmed" with responses to demand for places since building work began last August.

Pineham Barns Primary School of Wootton Hope Drive, Wootton Fields is set to open its doors on Tuesday, September 5 for key stage one pupils.

The Pineham Barns Primary School uniform.

The state-of-the-art school is fitted with a cooking room for Design and Technology students to use as well as a large hall - likely to be used for Physical Education and Drama - which can be split into two areas using bifold doors.

The building, situated between a business park and a woodland, also boasts meeting rooms, a hall and showers all adjoined to the school but with restricted access to the grounds.

The community centre is likely to be up and running from January 2018.

The principal Caroline Stewart, who has been teaching in Northamptonshire schools for 20 years, said: "The school is founded on the vision of fun, creativity and achievement."

Building work is still taking place in both reception classrooms.

Caroline has visited students in the school's catchment zone since being appointed principal and has personally delivered books to pupil's homes giving her the chance to meet students and their parents or guardians.

The school, currently under construction, will eventually have an ICT suite for one class to use while other children will have the chance to use iPads to support the childrens' learning outside the classroom, Caroline says.

Upon opening, the primary school will have have a kitchen that will serve up healthy school meals prepped on site at lunchtimes, breakfast and at an after-school club.

The principal said one of the first things the school has bought is 30 boiler suits and 30 pairs of wellingtons for reception students to use during messy playtime, muddy kitchen and visiting the woodland, which will be made a part of the curriculum in September.

When sheltered, this area will be where reception students will use messy play.

The school will play host to 14 classrooms with over 40 teaching staff once it has reached full capacity in years to come with additional "breakout" rooms for smaller groups of pupils.

Telescopes are also on Mrs Stewart's shopping list in a bid to encourage youngsters to take up birdwatching.

Spaces are still available for year one and year two students who live in Pineham, Hunsbury Meadows, Hunsbury Fields and Pineham Lock.

For further information about Pineham Barns Primary School and admissions, visit: www.pinehambarns.school.co.uk