New 12-month health drive kick starts in east of Northampton to target female inactiveness

The Active Billing Community (ABC) project has been given the green light to provide a low cost programme of sport for people in Bellinge, Billing and Ecton Brook.

Bellinge Community House, in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport, has been awarded almost £10,000 in a bid to get the parish on their feet.

The project, which launched this month, will offer a beginners jogging group as well as a health walk as many people in the parish suffer barriers to activity.

Michelle Aveyard, manager, Bellinge Community House said: “It’s been highlighted that females in Bellinge and Ecton Brook have got higher than average inactivity in females.

“The things that we have highlighted are financial commitment, childcare and access to services.

"It might sound silly because we are geographically close to Lings Forum, but it can be difficult to get to walk or get the bus there.

“The remit is to try and establishment social interaction and physical activity at an affordable price that the vast majority of people can pay.”

The programme is set to engage with the parish, but particularly women and girls, older people, disabled people and those from black and ethnic minority backgrounds.

Bellinge Community House will also offer a 12-week healthy lifestyle programme to residents who want to lose weight.

The programme will cost £2 and will run every Wednesday from February, 8 to May, 17 and is aimed at people who have a BMI of 'at least 30'.