Network infrastructure firm begins building massive new Northampton factory

A firm making internet products such as network cable has begun building a 43,000 sq ft new factory in Northampton's enterprise zone.

HellermannTyton Data, part of a worldwide company, has begun constructing the new tailor-made facility in Edgar Mobbs Way, which it intends to move into next year.

The new, multi-million pound building will house a new manufacturing floor, office and training suites and a warehouse.

Managing director, Matthew Hunter, said: “This is an exciting time for both the company and the employees.

“The new building will provide us with state-of-the-art facilities ensuring continued growth and a bright future for HellermannTyton.”

Leader of Northampton Borough Council, Councillor Jonathan Nunn, said: “It’s magnificent to see yet another ground-breaking company join the ranks of those in our Enterprise Zone.

“HellermannTyton’s growing investment demonstrates the company’s confidence in Northampton and its future."

The firm is currently based in Salthouse Road, which Mr Hunter said was not a purpose built premises. That factory will go back out to the open market.

The managing director said the move will not create any new jobs in Northampton in the short-term, but rather keeps the business in the town, as company bosses had considered moving it elsewhere.