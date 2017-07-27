Nene better: Northampton Sea Cadets pass on love of sailing to next generation

School children from two Northampton schools have been learning about life on the water thanks to Northampton Sea Cadets.

A dozen pupils from Years Five and Six at Standens Barn and St Mary’s Catholic Primary School have taken part in sailing sessions held by Sea Cadet volunteers.

Part of the Royal Yachting Association’s OnBoard project, the scheme aims to get more people aged 8 to 18 into sailing at a low cost, even if they live miles inland.

Lieutenant Chris Read, the Commanding Officer of Northampton Sea Cadets, said: “Seeing the pupils experience sailing for the first time is always one of the highlights of the year for us.

“Without OnBoard, it’s unlikely these youngsters would ever get the chance to do something like this and it’s really rewarding to see them develop during the course.

“Since we started the OnBoard project in 2009 we’ve helped a large number of young people from Northampton experience fun on the water for the first time and some have taken their involvement in the sport further as a result.”

Petty Officer Cadet Jade Rickard joined the Sea Cadets after experiencing sailing through the OnBoard project as a 10-year-old pupil at Weston Favell Primary School. Now 18, Jade has competed at sailing at a national level and become a Sea Cadet adult volunteer, returning as part of the team who teach youngsters at the Sea Cadets’ Nunn Mills Road headquarters by the River Nene.

Lt Read, added: “I’m hugely proud of Jade and all the Sea Cadet volunteers who have worked hard to pass on their knowledge and enthusiasm.

“They can give so much back to the community.”