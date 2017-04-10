Neighbours speak of shock after JCB ram-raid knocked down popular Northampton store

Former customers say they will miss a popular Northampton supermarket after the roof collapsed following an attempted ram-raid - using a large digger.

The One Stop Shop in St Crispin’s was taped off after an attempt to ram the store's ATM in the early hours of Sunday morning (April, 9).

One onlooker managed to capture the damage moments after the raid took place.

Louise Jackson, 77, of St Crispin's, was out walking with her husband Alan today (Monday), she said: "It's awful, we came down today for a newspaper, how are we going to get one now? It's very, very sad, all the residents will have to go goodness knows where - it was a good place to do your shopping. I couldn't believe it.

"We come to this shop every day, the staff are very helpful.

"The only thing I'm disappointed at is it didn't fall on them [ram-raiders]."

Officers attended Kent Road near Duston at about 3.30am.

The One Stop Shop was left in pieces after the raid.

A spokesman for Northants Police yesterday said: "Police were called to a One Stop Shop in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports a large digger was being used to ram the store.

“The ATM was left at the shop by the offenders before they fled the scene. Colleagues from Northants Fire and Rescue Service and Western Power also attended to make the building safe.

“We are asking for residents living in the Kislingbury and Bugbrooke areas to be alert and report any suspicious activity as well as advising people to be vigilant of large diggers being driven around the county overnight.”

Debra Batstone, who works at Story Boutique in St Crispin's Retail Village today said: "We go down there for milk, we have lost a car park, so this could maybe result in a loss of customers.

The digger was left in the wall of the shop at around 3.30am on Sunday.

"I have had to park down the road, this could put people off, but we are hoping not."

Workers of Little Pickle cafe said they will miss the store and predicts residents will also miss popping to the shop as the closest store to St Crispins residents in a 15-minute walk.