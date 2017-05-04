National campaign celebration for Northampton Market to take place this month

A day of fun entertainment, displays and activities will be taking place in Northampton market as part of the national Love Your Local Market celebrations.

Families will be able to enjoy an array of entertainment between 10.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday, May 20, including dancing by The Stereomen, juggling by the Magical Butterfly and quizzes hosted by Sparky the Robot.

Fruit and veg market trader, 'Fitzy'.

In addition, visitors will be able to get their face painted, watch Army displays and vehicles, as well as view the produce and products market stalls, have to offer.

Councillor Phil Larratt, the deputy leader of the borough council, said: “Northampton Market is a great asset to the town and we are looking forward to celebrating what it has to offer during Love Your Local Market fortnight.

“We hope that lots of people will come along to enjoy the entertainment and peruse the excellent fresh produce and products available to buy from stalls.”

Northampton Market is holding one of the 5000 events taking place across the country to help celebrate Love Your Local Market fortnight, a national campaign that aims to highlight the importance of markets in our communities.

Updates about the family fun day on May 20 are available on Twitter @LoveNNmarket and on Facebook www.facebook.com/LoveNorthamptonMarket