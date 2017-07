A tai chi and yoga centre could be opening in Northampton's market square.

Full planning permission has been approved by Northampton Borough Council to open the centre above The Plump Partridge coffee shop in the market square.

An application was submitted to the borough council in 2016 and received full approval.

The work to convert the existing office is not expected to affect any nearby businesses and will have a "neutral impact" on the market square's listed building.